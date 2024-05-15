Based on the international bestseller by Blake Crouch, Dark Matter is a sci-fi show that premiered on Apple TV+ on 8th May this year. Apple TV+ has been constantly churning out good sci-fi shows, and this one is no exception. Moreover, the author is part of the show’s creation team, ensuring its quality. The show is quite chaotic, with many things happening in different timelines. The first episode showed how Jason (Joel Edgerton) was injected by a masked man with something that made him pass out. He then wakes up at a facility with doctors and meets Amanda (Alice Braga), who claims she knows him. However, he is naturally unable to recognize her and slips out of the facility to search for answers.

What Happens in Dark Matter S1 Ep 2?

As the second episode unfolds, we understand that Jason from the first episode has been kidnapped into this alternate reality, and Jason is living his life in the initial timeline. In this reality, Jason has everything he professionally dreams of, including his much coveted Palvia Grant. However, upon suddenly waking up in this reality, he cannot put the pieces together, and after rushing out of the facility he was held in, he rushes to the local bar, hoping to find some answers. Unfortunately, the barman does not recognize him. He then goes to the hospital to check himself. Everything comes fine in the CT scan report, and only a high volume of psychoactive drugs are found in the system with which he was injected at the end of the first episode. To better understand things, Jason in this universe meets Daniela (Jennifer Connelly), who is holding an art exhibition in the city. They are not married in this reality, and yet Daniela seems not to be over him, as her art pieces seem to be inspired by Jason strangely.

What Happens at the End of Dark Matter S1 Ep 2?

It is learned in this episode that in this alternate reality, Jason has coin-founded the facility named Velocity, which he captured last night. In an attempt to know the truth, Jason manages to get Amanda out of their house and then sneaks in there with Daniela to understand what has happened. There, he discovers that the other Jason has successfully built a box sufficient enough to superimpose a human being and allow them to travel through multiple timelines and different realities. After the discovery, Jason and Daniells in this timeline get close, talking about the future they did not have. As they kiss and get cozier, someone knocks at the door. In the show’s final scenes, we see Dawn (Marquita Brooks) shooting Daniela in the head and teasing Jason.

