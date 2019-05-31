Dance India Dance: With Her Debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan Becomes Highest Paid TV Celebrity Judge?

Being a mother and rocking the entertainment industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely not the only actress who has broken the stereotypes. But the star has surely taken the things on another level by working in some mainstream films and making a grand debut on TV too.

Apart from the big films like Good News, Takht and Angrezi Medium which Kareena is doing recently, she is in news for being a judge in the Dance India Dance season 7. On top of that, there are reports that she has become the highest paid TV celebrity judge just with her debut.

Talking about the same, Kareena told Indianexpress.com, “You need to put a lot of hard work, especially on television. So definitely, the pay package has to be a good amount. And when a male judge can get it, why not a female judge? Also, it’s the first time that a mainstream actress has forayed into TV and a dance reality show at this point in her career. So, I think I have got what I completely deserve for the hours I will put in. Television takes a lot of time, and after Taimur, I don’t work for more than eight hours. I am a working mother but I need my time with my son. I want to be home before he eats his dinner and that time, I spend only with him. This was the only condition I had while signing the show and the makers have been kind enough to balance my time.”

Talking about her feeling of being a judge for the first time, Kareena said, “This is my first time and it is as much as my journey as the contestants. I am actually more nervous than them. We will be guiding each other, and mirroring our journey. Also, I am not thinking so much as I want to do it from my heart. All I can say is that it is going to be quite interesting.”

Well, Kareena has been a heart winner on the big screen. We can’t wait to see her magic on the small screen now.

