6 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Deepika Padukone’s Naina & Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny Reunite In A Vanity Van

It’s been 6 long years to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani but each and every still from the movie even today remains intact in our hearts. While Bunny & Naina are the couple goals that probably don’t exist in real life, they do make us want to say nothing but ‘Subhanallah‘. Just now, Deepika Padukone has shared a video where she and co-star Ranbir Kapoor are dancing to ‘Balam Pichkari‘ and it makes us say, “Mujhe tumse pyaar ho jayega… phir se”.

Deepika took to her Instagram story where she and Ranbir seem to be in a Vanity van and are seen totally reckless, dancing their hearts out to the signature steps of Balam Pichkari. She wrote, “Naina & Bunny goofing around…” Honestly, it not only makes us reminisce their perfect pairing on-screen but also their perfect couple goals and they insane love they had shared once upon a time. Times may change, but memories will stay forever and that’s what we’ll keep close to ourselves.

Check out the fun video here:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Brahmastra alongside rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt & Amitabh Bachchan. The period drama is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated for Summer, 2020 release. He also has Shamshera in the pipeline.

Deepika, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Chhapaak, which is a movie based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. It is a Meghna Gulzar directorial and is backed by Fox Star Studios. Vikrant Massey will be seen essaying the role of the male lead.

Chhapaak is set for a Jan, 2020 release.

