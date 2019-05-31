Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, has been much in the limelight ever since the news of his engagement broke in. Sadly, things didn’t work out and the engagement with Ishita Kumar was called on. Soon, pictures of the later in the hospital went viral on social media and it was noticed that she had deleted all the posts from her Big day. Now, her latest Instagram story seems to be another dig at Siddharth and yet again, has grabbed eyeballs.

Ishita yesterday took to her Instagram and shared a quote which said, “Men no longer give us butterflies… Straight high blood pressure now”. All her followers started connected it with Siddharth and the comment section was stormed with opinions.

View this post on Instagram 🤪🤦 A post shared by Ishita Kumar (@ishittaakumar) on May 29, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

Check out some of them below:

vivek_42183 – U mean siddharth chopra😀😀



h.d.1132 – Got it… Move on with Life whatever makes you Happy and Peaceful…

mirza.subuhi11 – Y broke up with PC’s bro

tayjackson992 – There’s always more than one side of the story. U know a person ain’t right when they generalise because of a bad experience.

While the exact saga remains unknown, Mumma Madhu Chopra has earlier said, “My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time.”

Priyanka Chopra came to attend the wedding but since it was postponed, she voted for Lok Sabha Election, 2019 and spent a good time with new bride Isha Ambani & her cousin Parineeti Chopra. And as soon as she returned to the US she unfollowed Ishita on Instagram and gradually news broke in and soon after, the wedding was cancelled.

