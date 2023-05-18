Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar came together after four years to create crime thriller Dahaad, which was recently released on Prime Video. The series marks the OTT debut of Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the sub inspector Anjali Bhaati and Vijay Varma, who essays the role of Anand Swarnakar.

Sonakshi & Vijay came together for the IMDb exclusive segment ‘Ask Each Other Anything’, where they shared their first impressions of each other and the experience of shooting together for Dahaad; here’s what they said:

Vijay on his first impression of Sonakshi, “When I first met you, I was like, ‘Oh! She is tall. I think you are the tallest co-actor I have ever worked with. The second impression, I imagined you to be like a superstar and inaccessible, but you were very easy to work with and so down to earth, so accessible, and as enthusiastic as everybody else.”

Sonakshi said, “What I am seeing you as now and what you were back then are very different, because you were very immersed in your character. I feel you were a bit withdrawn and it took you a while to open up and get talking. So my impression was that you take your work very seriously and are reserved.”

On making her OTT debut with Daahad, she said, “It was fantastic. It was the role that I have been waiting for, for a very long time. A strong, powerful character like this. I am supremely lucky that they offered me this part. And it just happened to be my OTT debut. I think whenever I do my debut it starts with a ‘D.’ I started with Dabangg, now I am doing it with Dahaad. It has become a pattern for me now.”

On how he prepared for his role in Dahaad, Vijay said, “I think I did a clinical study of the mind, apart from reading and watching the material that Reema had shared with me about her favourite serial killers. I still do not get why serial killers do what they do – is it a lack of conscience, lack of remorse? There’s no speaking to them. There’s no sympathy or empathy. There are these traits and these chemicals that you lack to be that certain way. The breaking of that mind and understanding the structure of that mind were very interesting. Once I had some ideas about it, then the other process was to kind of not feel any emotion, because psychopaths don’t have intense feelings.”

Sonakshi added, “When I read the character I understood that she’s very determined, very strong-headed, very strong-willed, and a stubborn girl. Once she sets her mind on something, she goes out and gets it done. I had to learn how to ride a bike, I learned judo. They’re blessings for life now. We also learned the dialect, which was new. Once that uniform comes on, the power that comes with it, the authority that comes with it, the strength that comes with it – your entire walk changes.”

Watch the entire video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

