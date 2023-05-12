Actor Ankur Verma, is popularly known for his stint in numerous chartbuster shows on the small screen has now taken a huge leap and is now all set to be seen in the much awaited series Daahad starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and others. After taking the show onto the number one position because of his acting skills, Ankur Verma has now added a new feather to his cap by being a Reema Kagti Hero!

Recently, we got in touch with the Dahaad actor Ankur to know, what was it that made him say yes to this particular web show?

Answering the same, the actor elucidated “The one thing that made me said yes to this project is the fact that it is being directed by Reema Kagti ma’am. It was a very big yes for me. Also, it was under Zoya mam’s banner Tiger Baby.”

Furthermore, he added “When I read the script it was amazing. It has so many twists and turns and I’m playing a prominent role about which I can’t disclose details now, all these factor very intriguing which made me say yes.” He concluded.

Ever since the news broke out that Ankur Verma will now be seen in a web series all his fans have been more than excited for the show’s release. Here’s wishing Ankur Verma all the very best for Dahaad.

