The television industry now brings in a huge shocker for all of us. The most famous show, Crime-Patrol that has brought us some real crime-filled episodes and has instilled a lot of awareness within each one of its viewers is now reportedly going off-air!

Advertisement

Sad right?!

The famous and successful crime anthology series on television, Crime Patrol started airing in 2003 and it yet continues to bag in some good TRPs with its episodes. Just recently, the show received the Milestone Achievement Award for being the longest-running crime series in India.

Advertisement

Crime Patrol and its episodes revolve around real and gruesome crime cases that have taken place across India. The whole ideology of the show is that the makers show how the police solve these criminal cases and bring justice to the victim’s family. The show has been hosted by Anup Soni, since the very start. However, recently it was seen that tv actress Divyanka Tripathi was seen hosting some of its special episodes that dealt with crime particularly happening against women in India.

Well, now as per the latest TellyChakkar report, it is been said that the show is going off-air for three months for a break and the show might resume back it’s airing after three months. However, the reason for this happening is not been revealed yet. All the fans of the show could do is wait for an update.

Talking about the host of the show, Anup Soni, is not only known for this crime show, but he has also featured in famous shows and movies like, Balika Vadhu, C.I.D, Gaangajal, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Apaharan, and many more. The host recently completed his certificate course in Crime Scene Investigation from International Forensic Sciences Education Department (IFS).

Would you miss watching Crime Patrol with your family members? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Must Read: Indian Idol 12 Fame Arunita Kanjilal Denies To Be A Part Of The Music Video Featuring Pawandeep Rajan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube