Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Actress Divyanka Tripathi Looks Like A Total Boss Lady In Her Latest Pic

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the amazing actresses in the television industry. Whether it’s her shows, performances or social media posts, fans love everything the actress does. Divyanka is all set to make her debut in the digital world with Ekta Kapoor’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She stars alongside Rajeev Khandelwal in the show.

Divyanka is busy with the promotions of her first web series. She is making sure to turn our heads with her stunning and gorgeous appearances for the same. Today, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a photo on her Instagram page and we are in awe of how she carried it.

The actress looks like a total boss lady in the photo. Divyanka Tripathi opted for a powder blue camisole which she teamed up with an electric blue blazer suit and black heel brogues. She captioned the photo, “Chill…’cause you know, you are the boss of your own little adventure called life!”

Check out the photo below:

Coming to Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Divyanka plays the role of a chef named Nitya and Rajeev will be seen as Chek Vikram. Their characters share a love-hate relationship and the trailer looks promising.

For her character of Chef Nitya, Divyanka Tripathi chopped off her long hair. The actress mentioned in a statement that she knew she will have to make a sacrifice of her hair for the character.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and it will be streaming on ALTBalaji on September 3.

