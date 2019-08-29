How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Saaho?: Driving Fans ‘Psycho’ In Excitement!

After months of anticipation, Saaho is all set to open tomorrow across the cinema halls in the country. Featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles, the movie is touted to be the biggest action entertainer in Indian film history. Will it be able to offer some spine chilling experiences to the audiences? Well, we will have to wait till tomorrow, but till then let’s find out how’s Saaho is trending amongst netizens in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Recently released Baby Won’t You Tell Me is one of the four tracks to come out from Saaho’s album. It has some breathtaking visuals and features Prabhas and Shraddha’s adorable chemistry. It is sung by Alyssa Mendonsa, Ravi Mishra and Shankar Mahadevan. It fetched appreciation from almost 75% audience.

The makers of Saaho came up with several posters but here we are talking about the one which features uber-cool Prabhas with a machine gun. It garnered around 80% votes by its side.

Bad Boy song features Prabhas’ unusual avatar with super hot Jacqueline Fernandez and of course her sensual moves. It fetched a positive response from around 71% people.

Another poster featured Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a cosy pose but with a little twist as the actress is seen with a gun in her hand. It received love from around 79% voters.

Amidst the posters of leading pair, character posters of the cast including Arjun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Lal, Tinnu Anand, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Murli Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Jackie Shroff, too were unveiled. All of them looked super stylish and fierce in their look. It saw 89% of votes coming in the favour.

And here we come to the trailer of this magnum opus. Loaded with sleek action and intriguing characters, the trailer hit the bull’s eye amongst the viewers. Around 86% audience gave a THUMBS Up!

Now coming to introductory poster of Neil Nitin Mukesh, the actor looked really dapper with shades and jacket. It managed to impress 82% of netizens.

Backed by the vocals of Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, romantic track Enni Soni shows the blingy avatars of the leading pair. Around 72% people showed a positive response to it.

An action-packed poster with Prabhas and Shraddha taking on “Prabhas’s Fans” as he says in the teaser, glimpsed us the hardcore action awaiting us. It left 84% voters impressed.

Just before the action packed poster, makers revealed one in which we can see the budding romance between the stars. It got a positive response from 85% of people.

Psycho Saiyaan was the first track to come out from the movie. The party number comprised of groovy beats and quirky lyrics. Around 76% viewers liked the song.

Saaho teaser trended tremendously on its arrival and won applauds for Prabhas rough and tough look with a seeti maar one-liner. It received appreciation from around 90% voters.

Speaking about the remaining posters, the one with all black Prabhas on a bike impressed 89% of netizens. The introductory poster of Shraddha Kapoor with her threatening look left around 81% audience stunned. The side look and the intro poster of Prabhas too received a great response with 84% and 83% people showing love.

On a whole, it could be said that the makers offered loads of insights from the movie and struck a right chord with cine buffs as 83% voters registered a BIG LIKE for Saaho on buzz meter.

The stage is set and Saaho is sure shot to bring fireworks on August 30!

