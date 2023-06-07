Actors Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher are pushing the envelope for intense action training for the upcoming Indian remake of ‘Citadel’.

Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher have started prep work to perform these sequences. According to a source close to the production, the actors are currently taking training to prepare for action sequences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a source close to production: “The Citadel series is going to have high-intense action and it being a spy series, there has to be a particular swiftness in the movements and fight sequences, for which the training is currently underway. The shoot will continue till July for the series.”

The series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Helmed by ‘The Family Man’ creators Raj and DK, ‘Citadel’ is the Indian counterpart of the more extensive international series of the same name which has been initially created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.

Previously, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from the airport. He is seen wearing a light brown T-shirt paired with a hat. For the caption he wrote: “Last sched spyverse.”

It isn’t clear where the actor is travelling for the shoot. However, if reports are to be believed the ‘Bhediya’ star is on his way to Serbia.

The global version of Citadel series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Earns 12.5 Times Higher Than Manoj Bajpayee, Over 10 Times Higher Than Pankaj Tripathi & Over 8 Times Higher Than Saif Ali Khan Creating History Becoming The Highest Paid Actor On OTT!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News