Citadel: Not Just Priyanka Chopra But Stree Writers Raj & DK Are Also A Part Of The Russo Brothers’ Project

Priyanka Chopra’s career graph knows no bound. The celebrated Bollywood actress started off her international journey with a Hollywood series – Quantico. She has now made it into the cast of Avengers’ director duo – The Russo Brothers’ series titled Citadel. But it looks like she is not the only Bollywood artist who is a part of this project.

According to latest reports, Stree writers – Raj and DK are a part of Citadel too. The duo will create the international series for Russo Brothers which will be a “multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions,” according to Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the series. Yes, the actor who played Robb Stark in Game Of Thrones. The details about the plot of the series or the rest of the cast is still kept a secret. However, it is learned that the series will have productions originating from India, Mexico, and Italy.

Priyanka announced this exciting project with a tweet which read, “Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL… A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms.” The actress was congratulated by hubby – Nick Jonas with a cute post as well.

Interestingly, Citadel is Priyanka’s second collaboration with Amazon after The “sangeet project” for Amazon Prime. In December, PeeCee announced that she and Nick Jonas will host a sangeet-themed dance reality show for Amazon Prime.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is also working on Netflix’s superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling.

