Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur became a sensation in the web world as it premiered last year. The much-loved web show has been a meme material forever and the fans are waiting for the season 2 now.

Although Mirzapur‘s lead star Ali Fazal earlier hinted that the season 2 may come in April 2020, the wait is getting tougher for fans. That’s also because the makers haven’t officially announced the release date of Mirzapur 2 as yet.

When Will Mirzapur 2 Release? Netizens Flood Jeff Bezos With ONE Question As He Tweets About Visiting India
When Will Mirzapur 2 Release? Netizens Storm Jeff Bezos’ Twitter With The Question As He Visits India

Recently, Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos visited India. Sharing an update about his visit with his followers on Twitter, Jeff posted a video in which he is seen paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He captioned the video, “Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” – Mahatma Gandhi.”

However, the Indian web world majorly had 1 question for Jeff and no points for guessing that they asked him about Mirzapur season 2’s release date. Have a look at some of the reactions-

Mirzapur which is a political and crime thriller starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi & Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead. The characters of Kaleen Bhaiyya played by Pankaj Tripathi & Munna Bhaiyya played by Divyendu Sharma became a rage after the 1st season premiered.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out