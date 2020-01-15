When Will Mirzapur 2 Release? Netizens Storm Jeff Bezos’ Twitter With The Question As He Visits India

Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur became a sensation in the web world as it premiered last year. The much-loved web show has been a meme material forever and the fans are waiting for the season 2 now.

Although Mirzapur‘s lead star Ali Fazal earlier hinted that the season 2 may come in April 2020, the wait is getting tougher for fans. That’s also because the makers haven’t officially announced the release date of Mirzapur 2 as yet.

Recently, Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos visited India. Sharing an update about his visit with his followers on Twitter, Jeff posted a video in which he is seen paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He captioned the video, “Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” – Mahatma Gandhi.”

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." – Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

However, the Indian web world majorly had 1 question for Jeff and no points for guessing that they asked him about Mirzapur season 2’s release date. Have a look at some of the reactions-

Wo sab theek hai pehle ye bata Mirzapur ka season 2 kab aa raha hai — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 14, 2020

That's Alright but when is Mirzapur Season 2 gonna come ? — Rishiraj (@Rishhhiiiiii) January 14, 2020

its good u landed in india and did this, but please announce the date of MIRZAPUR season 2🇮🇳 asap — pranav pathak (@pranvpathak) January 15, 2020

Bhai woh sab toh theek hain par pehle yeh batao Mirzapur ka 2nd Season kab aa raha hain ? — Rana Pratap Bhattacharya (@countingcattle) January 14, 2020

Mirzapur which is a political and crime thriller starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi & Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead. The characters of Kaleen Bhaiyya played by Pankaj Tripathi & Munna Bhaiyya played by Divyendu Sharma became a rage after the 1st season premiered.

