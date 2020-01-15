3 Reasons Why Chhapaak Has Been Rejected By The Audience & No It’s Not #BoycottChhapaak Trend

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone released at the Box Office and everyone had immense expectations. Normally a non-commercial film like this doesn’t get enough visibility but thanks to Deepika’s presence Chhapaak enjoyed a good hype. Also, the whole episode of Deepika going and attending JNU protests gave the film’s buzz an entire new high.

But the film didn’t prove to be worth all the hype as it has been rejected by the audience (mostly target audience as well). While there’s a lot of noise around the film’s under performance and a lot of people blaming #BoycottChhapaak as the reason, let me clear it once and for all that it’s not the case.

At the same time, here are some primary reasons behind Chhapaak getting rejected by the audience despite being a good film.

1) The fact that it’s a non-commercial film and has its own limits at the Box Office is known to everyone. Chhapaak is not a film from which you can expect 100 crores. The film had a very niche market due to its subject which most of the Indian audience term as “depressing” and refrain from watching in cinemas. Also, a huge section of Indian audience is not ready to watch a film that doesn’t show a gorgeous actress like Deepika like the way they want to see. And that’s not the case just with female stars. In history, we can take examples of Salman Khan doing Tubelight and Akshay Kumar doing Jaan-E-Mann, Action Replayy like films. These films proved to be dismal at the Box Office.

2) Even though Chhapaak is a good film that delivers its message in the right way, it’s not a film that picks the best route to tell the story it wants to tell. Director Meghna Gulzar could’ve told the story in a more compelling way which could engage more audience than just a set of few people who appreciate the film on social media. Sure, it made the audience feel the pain of Malti but not to the extent which can translate into the kind of word of mouth it required to pull the audience to theatres. I am saying that because more than the opening of Chhapaak, it’s the trend which is a sign of worry. The opening of the film was not bad at all and mostly in the expected zone. If the film was liked enough by the audience, it could’ve jumped in a better way in the weekend. Also, the performance in weekdays has been very disappointing which wouldn’t have been the case and it would’ve managed a respectable lifetime total. A lot of films in the past have started on much lower note and have done well in the long run.

3) Clash with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has badly affected the film. The fact that Tanhaji is a film for all sections of the audience and is being loved by most of them due to its feel-good story and larger than life cinema reduced the chances of Chhapaak even further. For the paying public, Tanhaji is any day a better choice when compared to Chhapaak and you have to admit it when you are in business and know that a lot of money is riding on your film.

