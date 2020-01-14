Chhapaak Box Office (Overseas): Deepika Padukone Starrer Witnesses A Fair Reception!

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone’s social drama Chhapaak is going through an underwhelming run at the Indian box office due to the presence of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and now, the latest reports that are flowing in from overseas market too are not that great.

During its opening weekend, Chhapaak has made 7.30 crores ($ 1.030 million) in international circuits. The film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is enjoying a lukewarm response, which is surely not so encouraging signs for the makers.

From USA-Canada, Chhapaak has earned $ 317k, while another $ 331k have come from UAE-GCC. UK and Australia have contributed $ 113k and $ 96k respectively. The rest of the circuits have brought $ 173k.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020.

Meanwhile, political tussle over Deepika Padukone starrer has saddened Kunti Soni, an acid attack victim, who worked with the actor in the film.

“People are mouthing opinion without watching the film. They don’t understand the pain of an acid attack victim. The film will encourage the ‘daughters’ who got stung by acid to live again,” Soni told IANS.

Narrating her story, Soni said, only the person whose daughter has gone through this, could understand the pain.

Calling Meghna Gulzar “very courageous”, Soni said, “It’s difficult to mould the pain of the acid victims into a film. Such films are inspirations for society and give courage to the acid victims. The politics on this film is unfortunate. Deepika has portrayed the life of an acid victim.”

