Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal & Selena Gomez Were A Match Made In Heaven Since Forever; Check Out

Selena Gomez is a popular singer worldwide and enjoys a massive fan following. From her Disney days to the songs, the actress-singer has proved herself time and again! Now coming to India’s one of the most popular and longest-running TV shows – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its character, Jethalal. What happens if we find similarities in Selena and Jethalal?

It’s weird and funny, isn’t it? Well, that’s what one of the Twitter users did. A Twitter account named @selg_stan made a whole thread of Selena Gomez and Jethalal and we can’t stop laughing at it. The comparisons are hilarious and we appreciate the creativity here.

Check out the tweets below:

Selena Marie Gomez as Jethalal Champaklal Gada: a thread #SelenaIsRare pic.twitter.com/NXWyIWwV3w — rahul is rare🌻 (@selg_stan) January 14, 2020



https://twitter.com/selg_stan/status/1217083230173585408?s=20

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez recently dropped her new album titled ‘Rare’. About the same, the singer had tweeted earlier, “HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe. Thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it.”

Her fans loved the songs and are calling it a ‘album of the year’.

On the other hand, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running on Tv for a decade now. The show is loved by the masses for its humour, for the family connect and friendly neighbourhood feeling. The fans are still waiting for Jethalal’s wife Dayaben to return. However, no one knows when that’s going to happen. But it hasn’t affected the views and it still tops the TRP charts.

