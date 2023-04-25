By Invite Only: Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan Engage In A Fun Banter In The Upcoming Episode Of The Renil Abraham Show

Aditya Seal of ‘The Student Of The Year’ fame and his wife Anushka Ranjan will be seen in the upcoming episode of celebrity chat show ‘By Invite Only’ hosted by Renil Abraham, which is into its third season.

In the show, the couple speaks about their relationship and how they have grown up in completely opposite family cultures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the conversation with the host, Anushka Ranjan says that everyone used to talk about Aditya Seal when she was dating him.

“Everyone used to say, one must have a boyfriend like Adi Seal, good-looking like Adi and everything was revolving around Adi,” Anushka Ranjan says.

Talking about their family cultures, Aditya shares how he has never used abusive words in front of his parents. He adds that there is no culture of using such language at him home.

He says: “In my house, it was not like that… I never even abused in front of my father or mother.”

While Anushka Ranjan adds that because she was brought up in a Haryanvi family, using such abusive terminologies for each other was very common.

“And mine was a Haryanvi-Punjabi family. We talk in that manner only,” she adds.

Sharing his experience of being part of the show, Aditya Seal says: “I am elated to be invited on this exciting show with Anushka. It seems so long since we have appeared for something like this together. I am looking forward to engaging in some fun conversation for sure. Can’t wait to see how and what unfolds.”

Anushka Ranjan adds: “Yes, this is definitely going to be super fun. Actually with Aditya by my side, anything is fun. ‘By Invite Only’ is such an interesting concept. It feels so natural and you don’t even know when you start revealing things and that too with so much of ease. Renil is a charmer for sure and I really like his personality.”

‘By Invite Only’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Agrees To Have No Knowledge About Bollywood, Says “Salman Khan Motivated Me, Taught Me How To Be…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News