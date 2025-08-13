Thunderbolts brought Wyatt Russell back into the spotlight this year, with his performance further strengthening his place among Marvel’s most popular recent stars. Not long after audiences saw him in the superhero ensemble, he appeared in a very different role in the neo-Western Broke. The film pairs Russell with Dennis Quaid from The Day After Tomorrow and Alien’s Tom Skerritt, telling the story of a struggling rodeo rider caught in a deadly blizzard and forced to face the choices that shaped his life.

Broke OTT Release Date Revealed

Broke is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video, but it will arrive for streaming on Netflix on August 21, per Collider. The movie did not have a reported theatrical run, yet it has impressed critics and audiences alike, holding a 91 percent critic score and 86 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Carlyle Eubank’s Directorial Debut with Broke

Broke, which was written and directed by Carlyle Eubank, marks his first time in the director’s chair. Eubank began his career writing the 2014 cyber thriller The Signal, later penning the 2019 drama Crypto, which starred Kurt Russell alongside Luke Hemsworth and Beau Knapp. His last writing project before Broke was the 2023 conspiracy thriller Muzzle, led by Aaron Eckhart.

Wyatt Russell’s Career Beyond Broke

When it comes to Russell, Broke adds to a career that has steadily grown since his breakout in 22 Jump Street and Overlord. His portrayal of John Walker in 2021’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced him to MCU audiences, and he is already confirmed to return next year in Avengers: Doomsday.

Russell has also played a major role in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the Apple TV Plus series set in the MonsterVerse. He appears as the younger Lee Shaw, with his father Kurt playing the older version of the character. The show, created by Chris Black, also features Anna Sawai and will return for a second season later this year or in early 2026, with Amber Midthunder joining the cast.

