Brochara Season 2 Starring Amey Wagh & Gang Will Premiere On This Day On Voot

The second season of the all-male lead web series ‘Brochara’ is all set to stream on OTT from April 18.

The slice-of-life show explores the bromance between four friends, Dhiren, Kanan, Shivashish and Pranay and delves into the nuances of male bonding.

In Season 2, the quartet of Dhruv Sehgal, Amey Wagh, Varun Tewari, and Sayandeep Sengupta will return to the screen as they navigate life, ambitions and relationships together with each other’s unhindered support.

Sharing his experience of shooting for ‘Brochara 2’, Dhruv Sehgal expressed, “It’s always fun to shoot with the boys. By portraying bromance on-screen, we’ve subconsciously taken that bond off-screen too. The rapport that the four of us share behind the scenes is unbeatable and I look forward to working with them in the future as well.”

‘Brochara’, produced by Viacom18, has been directed by Simarpreet Singh, and it’ll be available to stream on Voot from April 18.

Talking about reprising his character, Amey Wagh shared, “I thoroughly enjoyed playing my character of Kanan in ‘Brochara’. Although bromance as the crux of a show is not an uncharted terrain, the show portrays it in a new light altogether, which makes it special for me. I hope that the upcoming season garners as much love as the first season.”

