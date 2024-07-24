Netflix’s Bridgerton: Season 3 is one of the most popular period romance dramas ever. It has been on the platform’s Global Top 10 list for ten weeks, but it seems like the series is finally ready to exit it. Besides that, a few new shows have entered the list, while there are other shows with recurring shows on it. Scroll below for the deets.

The historical romance series created by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix is based on the Regency romance novels of the same name. Netflix has also announced whose love story will be explored in the upcoming 4th season of the show. The third season was comparitively more palpitating as Lady Whistledown’s identity was at stake more than in the previous seasons.

Bridgerton: Season 3 focused on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story. It has been on Netflix’s weekly global top 10 list for ten weeks; this week, it is at #9 with 1.9 million views. It seems like people have had their fair share of the romance drama, and the series might leave the chart for the upcoming week. However, fans need not be upset about its departure, as it is still on the Most Popular List with 100.3 million views. It is on the sixth spot, and the other two seasons are also on that list.

Besides Bridgerton: Season 3, let us take a look at the other series that made it to the Netflix global top 10 list for the week of July 15-21. The #10 spot has been occupied by the popular Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2, which has similar 1.9 million views, and the #8 position is secured by Exploding Kittens: Season 1, which has 1.9 million views.

On number #7 is the steamy Too Hot To Handle: Season 6 with 2 million, on number #6 is Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1 with its decent 2.4 million views, and the #5 position has been occupied by Supacell: Season 1 with 4.2 million views. Homicide: Los Angeles has attained the #4 position with its 4.3 million views, Simon Biles Rising: Season 1 with its 4.7 million views is residing on #3, and the #2 spot went to another season of Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 for generating 6.4 million views. Cobra Kai: Season 6 debuted on Netflix on July 18 and grabbed the #1 spot, earning 14.8 million views. It has been released in three parts: the first part is here, the 2nd part will be out in November, and the 3rd one will be released in 2025.

Meanwhile, after the outstanding success of Bridgerton Season 3, Netflix and the showrunners recently announced Season 4, and this time, the story will revolve around Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

