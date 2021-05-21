Over the last couple of weeks, there has been a lot going around regarding Regé-Jean Page, aka Simon Bassett exiting Netflix’s Bridgerton. While this has left his fans devastated, Phoebe Dynevor, aka Daphne Bridgerton, says she had a heads up that such a thing would happen.

In a recent conversation, Phoebe got candid about her time on the Netflix show as she begins filming for season 2. While talking about Page leaving the show, she also spoke about her prep, her steamy and intimate scenes with Regé-Jean and more. Read it all below.

Shedding light on Regé-Jean Page’s departure from the Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor told Variety’s Variety Awards Circuit podcast, “I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner.” Adding further, the actress said, “But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show.”

Phoebe Dynevor continued, “I think fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling. And we’re very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny (Jonathan Bailey), who plays Anthony. Obviously, it’s sad to see (Regé-Jean Page) go but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my family.”

Phoebe revealed that before Bridgerton became a massive hit, she was clueless about what they were filming. The actress stated, “I had no idea what we were filming and I just worked my butt off and hoped for the best. I remember, Johnny Bailey and I having conversations where we were like, what is this? Are people gonna get what we’re trying to do? Because it just feels so strange. And luckily, they did.”

In the same conversation, Phoebe Dynevor also spoke about her steamy and intimate scenes with Regé-Jean Page. Talking about filming her first intimate scene, Phoebe said, “I remember talking a lot to Regé and our intimacy coordinator, and our showrunner and director particularly the first intimate scene, about how it has to look very consensual. Even though Daphne has no idea what she’s doing, she still has to be in control in a certain way. So it was finding that balance and how we were going to portray that on screen in an authentic way.”

The actress also touched upon the intense prep they had to go to look seamless as part of London’s high society. She said, “We had six weeks prep, so it was pretty mega. I was so nervous about dancing because I’ve always thought of myself as a terrible dancer.”

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series, Bridgerton is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s.

This Netflix hit has been renewed for four seasons already. Also, as a different book will inspire each season in the series, we will be shown the lives of the different Bridgerton children in each season.

