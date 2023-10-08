Zee café is currently telecasting season 3 of Breaking Bad at 10PM every week. Episodes 9 and 10 are like a rollercoaster ride through the minds of its characters. ‘Kafkaesque’ (Episode 9) plunges us into the perilous world of drug trade alliances, while ‘Fly’ (Episode 10) takes a sharp turn into a psychological abyss of guilt and obsession.

These thrilling episodes keep you hooked with suspense, showcasing the show’s brilliance in character-driven storytelling.

In “Kafkaesque,” the power struggle intensifies, pushing Walter deeper into paranoia, Jesse into a perilous partnership with Leonel and Marco Salamanca, and Skyler into moral quandaries in the drug trade’s shadow.

Then, “Fly” shifts gears dramatically with Walter’s obsessive battle with a fly in the lab. This seemingly small event spirals into a riveting psychological exploration of guilt and turmoil, providing a haunting look into Walter’s psyche. “Breaking Bad” showcases its storytelling prowess once again this week and will keep viewers hooked with suspense and depth. Watch the drama only on Zee café.

Must Read: Cameron Diaz’s Soft P*rn Turned Into A Nightmare For Her After Being Released Online & The Video Owner Allegedly Attempting To Extort $3.5 Million To Stop Its Circulation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News