With their latest release ‘Boli Tujhse’, VYRL Originals presents a unique collaboration between Amit Trivedi, Asees Kaur and Abhijeet Shrivastava. This joyful romantic song also brings the popular television actress Shivanghi Joshi and Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin together for the first time in a music video.

Boli Tujhse is a soulful romantic composition by Amit Trivedi that is sung by Asees Kaur and Abhijeet Shrivastava in an irresistible melody and soothing rhythm backed by meaningful, yet fun-loving lyrics written by Raj Shekhar.

Directed by ADP, the music video depicts a sweet story of two young lovers played by Shivanghi and Tahir. The protagonists are seen sharing a cute, romantic chemistry on screen for the first time ever. While Shivangi and Tahir have won our hearts over and over again, they are all set to win them back once again with ‘Boli Tujhse’, leaving their fans wanting for more.

On the joyous occasion of the song launch, Amit Trivedi said, “Boli Tujhse is a very soothing and beautiful love song that will definitely touch people’s hearts. I think both the singers Asees and Abhijeet have sung exceptionally well. Shivangi and Tahir look adorable together and have brought this song to life. I’m sure that the audience, especially the young listeners will enjoy ‘Boli Tujhse.”

Asees Kaur said, “It’s always an honour for me to sing a song that’s composed by my favourite musician Amit Trivedi. My heart was instantly captivated by the pure and soulful melody of Boli Tujhse. I also think in this one, Abhijeet has sung amazingly well. Love the way the video has turned out. I hope to receive all the love and wish the highest for Boli Tujhse.”

Abhijeet Shrivastava said, “I’m very excited about this song as I’m collaborating with two of my favourites- Amit Trivedi and Asees Kaur. Even though I have worked with them before, this is the first time I’m working with both of them together. Boli Tujhse is a very beautiful song that I think everyone is going to love and appreciate.”

Actress Shivangi Joshi commented, “It’s always fun working on a music video, especially when it’s a song that touches your heart. Amit Trivedi is a fabulous musician and Boli Tujhse is a beautiful song in the soulful voice of Asees Kaur. Tahir is a very talented actor and this is my first ever project with him. We had a lot of fun moments on the set that I can’t wait to share. It’s always fun working with VYRL Originals and as usual they’ve excelled at the video. I hope everyone enjoys the song as much as we did in creating it.”

Excited about his first music video, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin said, “I started the year with romantic roles and now I am continuing that journey with Boli Tujhse. Shooting for this song has been a memorable experience because music videos as a genre is not something that I have done before. This was the first time I explored this space and needless to say, I enjoyed it thoroughly. After tapping the romantic genre in my last three releases, I was really excited to feature in this music video alongside Shivangi. I have been a thorough romantic at heart and always wanted to be a part of such song and dance sequences. In fact, till now I haven’t had an out and out romantic number to my credit and Boli Tujhse gave me that chance and that’s what makes it extra special. Also, Amit Trivedi has composed this soulful song, that I instantly fell in love with. I am hoping the audience echoes the same sentiment about the song and will also love me in this avatar.”

