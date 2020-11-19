Singer Asees Kaur has come up with a new single with musician Goldie Sohel. She says she loves collaborating with various artistes.

After teaming up on “Baat nahi karni” earlier this year, the two have joined hands for the new track “Aaja ve”.

It is a romantic number that expresses the journey and explores the pureness of being in love. The video depicts the journey of a couple, the pain and hardships that come along with a relationship.

“I am a big fan of collaborations. Working with Goldie is always crazy and a learning experience. We both can’t hold our excitement as there are many more (songs) in our kitty,” said Asees Kaur.

Praising singer-composer Goldie, Asees said: “Goldie is very good at what he does, I love how he always has a vision of sound scape he wants to explore with each of his songs. I am sure he will create his own space of music super soon.”

Goldie shared that it is always a good feeling and a great experience working with Asees Kaur. “I feel she understands and relates to the kind of songs and music I compose and write. Her voice is soothing and perfect in every sense, and takes the song to another level.”

