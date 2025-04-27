Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s acclaimed new Bengali film, Bohurupi, is all set to have its digital premiere next month. Directed by the powerhouse duo, the movie features a powerful ensemble cast including Mukherjee himself, alongside actors Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, and Koushani Mukherjee.

Bohurupi is inspired by real-life bank heists that rocked West Bengal between 1998 and 2005. It revolves around the transformative journey of a man scarred by betrayal, imprisonment, and an unforgiving system. The movie offers gripping thrills that keep audiences on the edge of their seats and poses deeper questions of justice, morality, and identity. Bohurupi will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting May 9, 2025.

The film, set in the 1990s, follows Bikram (Shiboprosad Mukherjee), a commerce graduate whose life is derailed after he is wrongfully imprisoned. In jail, he bonds with a veteran bank robber and emerges as a master of disguise, orchestrating daring heists—including one at the Ajaygunj Co-operative Bank. His actions trigger a tense cat-and-mouse chase with cop Sumanta Ghosal (Abir Chatterjee).

Speaking about the film, directors Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy said, “With Bohurupi, we wanted to explore how far a man can go when pushed to the edge by a system meant to protect him. Set against the backdrop of a turbulent era, the story is not just about crime or disguise—it’s about reclaiming identity and agency in a world that often silences the truth.”

Abir Chatterjee, who plays Sumanta Ghosal, added, “Playing Sumanta Ghosal in Bohurupi was a deeply immersive experience. He’s not just a police officer chasing a criminal—he’s a man torn between duty and morality, constantly questioning where the line between justice and revenge lies. Working with Nandita di and Shibu da on a story this layered was truly special.”

Ritabhari Chakraborty, who plays Pori Ghoshal, shared, “Bohurupi is a very special film for me; it’s my first time working with Shibuda and Nanditadi under their direction. They have made such wonderful films that have inspired me so much to become an actor and to create roles. I consider myself very, very lucky because the character I ultimately got to portray is one of the most challenging roles I have ever played. It has so many layers and carries such intense internal pain that bringing it to the screen was incredibly challenging.”

Koushani Mukherjee, who plays Jhimli Pramanik, mentioned, “Playing Jhimli Pramanik in Bohurupi has been one of the most powerful experiences of my career. She’s fierce, complex, and caught in the storm of circumstances beyond her control. Every scene pushed me emotionally, and working with such an incredible team only made it more special.”

Bohurupi premieres digitally on ZEE5 on May 9, 2025.

