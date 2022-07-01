‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Shireen Mirza will be seen playing a negative character of Kaamna in Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe-starrer show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’.

Shireen says: “I will be playing the role of Ritesh Malhotra’s (Karan V Grover) ‘maasi’ (aunt) on the show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’. I found that my character is a person who changes her colours often around people and is influenced by many.”

“I have observed this ability in some people around me and I take inspiration from it to play my character well. Women are ruling the television industry and I feel very happy that television has given me a name and made me what I am today. I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this show!”

Talking about her inspiration for the negative character, she further adds: “Whenever someone plays a negative role, I am sure they take inspiration from Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan’s character ‘Komolika’. It has become a household name in terms of a negative character and I wish Kaamna will join the ranks of such great characters too.”

Previously, Pankit Thakkar joined to play the character of Deep Malhotra in the new show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’.

Pankit is known for serials such as ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ briefs about his role and says:”In the show, my character is very positive, has a lot of light moments. And the special thing is that the show has many characters of different ages, some are younger and some are older.”

“My character is a bridge between the young generation and the old generation. My character always accompanies Karan V Grover‘s character with a very unique bond. You will get to witness this when you watch the show.”

The show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ is about bringing together two different people, one looking for love, and the other content with her life.

‘Bohot Pyar Karate Hai’ will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

