Here’s a look at highlight films, shows, and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week. From Bingo Hell to Shiddat, below are the cast, synopsis and other details:

Bingo Hell (film on Amazon Prime, October 1)

Cast: L. Scott Caldwell, Adriana Barraza, Joshua Caleb Johnson

Direction: Gigi Saul Guerrero

The American horror film, Bingo Hell, is the fifth instalment in the anthological ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ film series.

Shiddat (film on Disney+ Hotstar, October 1)

Cast: Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty

Direction: Kunal Deshmukh

The plot of the movie will have two parallel stories focusing on the journey of two couples.

