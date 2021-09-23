Advertisement

The most controversial show of the country Bigg Boss OTT has come to an end with Divya Agarwal taking the trophy home. Nevertheless, some shocking revelations have been made about who is one of the highest-paid stars of the show. It is none other than Karan Nath.

Karan who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Yeh Dil Ashiqana’ made wonders with his performance then and now as the star made the fans go head over heels with his tall, handsome and gentleman-like persona.

Advertisement

As per sources we noted about the pay length of Bigg Boss OTT contestants were revealed in where actor Karan Nath made it to one of the highest-paid BBOTT contestants after Shamita Shetty. That’s right!

A birdie informed us that Karan Nath is one of the highest-paid contestants on Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Other contestants who drew hefty salaries were Ridhima Pandit and Shamita Shetty. Several reports claimed that Karan Nath drew a salary of Rs 1.75 lakh per episode, which is untrue.

The star has been papped a lot of times in the city. He is in cahoots for a number of projects which are still to unveil.

Must Read: Remember Jheel Mehta From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here’s What She Upto These Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube