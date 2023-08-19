On Monday, August 14, the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was aired, and it saw Elvish Yadav crowned the winner of the season. With this accomplishment, Elvish made history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to win the Salman Khan-hosted show. In a recent chat, Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam got candid about Elvish’s win and more.

Archana was recently snapped in the city, and the on-ground paparazzi asked her about the recently concluded BB OTT 2 season. While expressing her happiness over Yadav winning the show, she also spoke about the chain this win broke and another chain she wishes would break soon. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While interacting with the media recently, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam got candid about wildcard Elvish Yadav winning the Bigg Boss OTT 2 title. Talking about him breaking the chain of wild card contestants not winning the reality show, she said in Hindi, “I am extremely happy that Elvish has won the show. I have said this earlier also, it was necessary for the chain to break as some people have this misunderstanding that a wildcard contestant cannot win Bigg Boss.”

Archana Gautam continued, “Hopefully from the next season people will be open to joining the show as wildcard contestants as now – after Elvish Yadav winning, they will know that wildcards can also win.” Talking about another thing she wishes happens when it comes to BB winners, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant added, “One more chain has to break and that is of a comedian winning Bigg Boss once that is broken I will be happy.”

Check out Archana Gautam talking about Elvish Yadav breaking the chain here (video credit ETimes):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

Do you agree with Archana Gautam’s views that wildcard contestants will be more motivated as they, too can win Bigg Boss shows going forward? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV News.

Must Read: Raghu Ram Recalls Being Branded As A Bully, Gotten Into Unnecessary Fights With Boys Due To Roadies & Adds, “The Girls I Met Had Weird Fetishes & Fantasies”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News