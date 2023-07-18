Archana Gautam, who became a household name with her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, has said that she is currently focusing on herself, taking English tuitions, reading books, and donning a new look.

Archana emerged as one of the strongest contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 16′, and now her fans are eagerly waiting to see her doing daredevil stunts in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi‘ season 13. At the special screening of the first episode of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, all the contestants were seen together watching it. Here Archana revealed her experience and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Archana Gautam, who is seen these days in a very different avatar, said: “I feel when a person steps into something, he should always grow. So currently, I am growing. I am taking English tuitions, reading books, donning a new look to make myself look classy. I want to become a better actress now.”

“As the shoot of the show was in Cape Town, the foreign crew was only conversing in English, and I faced a lot of problems. So I have realised English is a must if you are travelling abroad,” she added.

Talking about the bonds she created during the shoot, she said: “I became the closest to Aishwarya and Nyra. People used to call us Trimurti. I have made many good friends on the show.”

There are talks that she is amongst the finalists of the show. Archana Gautam said: “For that, everyone has to watch the episodes. But Yes, I would say my fans will not be disappointed at all. I have performed all my stunts very nicely.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors TV.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Regrets Getting Eye Fillers & Shares Selfie With Red, Swollen Area Under Her Eyes, “I Was Trolled So Much Because Of My Dark Circles…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News