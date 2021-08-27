Bigg Boss: From Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz To Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta - Contestants Who Got Physical In The House

Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is making news for reasons more than one. For being a game-changer & bringing us a 24*7 televised live show format, the makers have once again gone unconventional with their ways of trying to bring in new content and new ways of entertainment into the show.

Though this time around, the makers have once again been called out for being unfair with eliminations that have happened in the past week.

Advertisement

From Ridhima Pandit’s elimination to Karan Johar’s biased behaviour with certain contestants during Sunday Ka Vaar and the recent eviction of Zeeshan Khan on the pretext of violence during a task, viewers of the show have been left disappointed with the recent series of events.

For Zeeshan who had to bear the brunt of a fight after an equal reaction & instigation initiated by Pratik Sehajpal, the elimination has been uncalled for according to not only his fans and the viewers of the show but people from the television industry alike who have strongly come out in his support.

Here’s a list of 4 of the biggest fights that took place inside the Bigg Boss house where no one was eliminated.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 is still remembered for some of the ugliest spats that erupted between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who were initially friends at the beginning of the season, but eventually ended up being at loggerheads with each other. Amongst a host of tasks through the season which saw them getting extremely aggressive with each other, a certain captaincy task which started with an angry war of words went on to become an ugly fight between the two where Sidharth lost his cool and pushed Asim, but with no real punishment besides Bigg Boss only nominating him for eliminations for the next two weeks.

#ZeeshanKhan didn’t have support from creative team like #SidharthShukla had

Otherwise he would have been staying in the house#BiggBossOTT @TheRealKhabri

pic.twitter.com/BQXbuaglR9 — AG (@adore_asim) August 25, 2021

Bani J and Lopamudra

These two strong-headed girls of season 10, had got into such a nasty heated argument during one of the tasks called BB Call Centre, that Bani who lost her cool was seen almost strangling Lopamudra, but was only given a warning and not evicted.

Arshi Khan & Vikas Gupta

Arshi Khan and mastermind Vikas Gupta of season 11 have also had their fair share of fights which led to the duo getting aggressive with each other leading to a lot of pushing, pulling and threatening to harm each other, which again only had Bigg Boss warn them to stop, but with no evictions or strict action taken.

Aly Goni & Kavita Kaushik

During one of the task’s in season 12, contestants Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik lost their cool at each other, resulting in Aly getting very violent and aggressive with Kavita and the property in the house which he semi-destroyed. Inspite of Kavita putting in a complaint to Bigg Boss, Aly was only left off with a warning and no eviction.

Must Read: Sumona Chakravarti Had Been Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show Promos For This Reason?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube