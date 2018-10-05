Bigg Boss Day 18 Update: Angry Sreesanth Spits On Surbhi Rana, Anup-Jasleen’s Romantic Getaway & More!

Bigg Boss Day 18 Update: While you couldn’t get over Surbhi Rana’s crocodile tears in the last episode, there is more coming your way, and as always you wouldn’t want to miss out on it. Today’s episode saw some major rifts between Surbhi and Khan sisters, and if you’re curious to know how the 3 singles – Karanvir Bohra, Nehha Pendse & S Sreesanth went to jail this week, below’s all you need!

The episode started with Nehha disqualifying Somi in the task for Captainship, apparently because Somi used both her hands instead of one as instructed, although we pretty much didn’t find it fair! Eventually, upon Sreesanth’s influence, Saurav went on to ask Shiv to give up as a ‘repect to Surbhi Rana’. Major gossip sessions surrounding Nehha’s decision took place between Dipika-Sreesanth & Sreesanth-Romil-Deepak, where in each and every one of them pointed out her partial behaviour as a ‘sanchalak’.

Although the housemates chose Sreesanth, Deepak & Urvashi as the contestants who would go to the jail, but what came in as a twist was Bigg Boss choosing Karanvir, Nehha & Sreesanth because they wanted to be ‘mahaan’, nominating themselves for the same. Moreover, the three got directly nominated by the Bigg Boss for next week’s elimination. Actual ‘masala’ came in when there happened a massive fight between Sreesanth & the captains for making a wrong decision as Nehha was in majority for the jail punishment but the captains claimed KV, Sree & Nehha have 3 votes each. Furthermore, Sree’s anger made him spit on Rana. After this act, all we can say is we’re super excited for Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Now we guess, we know why wild card contestant Surbhi replaced Romil’s silent ex-partner Nirmal in the show.

Deepak & Surbhi in a conversation questioned Anup Jalota & Jasleen Matharu relation, and termed it ‘fake’. However, a special date was arranged by Bigg Boss for the love birds, which kind of lightened the negative environment. There was sizzling romance seen between the two – good music, beautiful dance and a special Bollywood proposal were shared. Although hard to digest because they act like a father-daughter duo but we’d rather not comment any further!

Tomorrow’s episode will see a fun session between Govinda who will probably be seen promoting his upcoming comedy flick FryDay with Salman Khan. How excited are you for tomorrow’s episode? Let us know in the comment section below!