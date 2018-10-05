Sayantani Ghosh On Nana Patekar – Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Women Empowerment On One Hand, Harassing Them On Another?

As Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar have sparked a debate in the Hindi entertainment industry, television actress Sayantani Ghosh has urged fraternity members not to question the victim’s intentions.

In an interview to IANS, the Naamkarann actress said: “It takes immense courage for a person to come out in public and speak of something which has been bothering him/her for so long.

“Instead of cross-questioning someone and asking that person why she/he was silent till now, one should understand the situation and support them. Counter-questioning is unfair.”

At the same time, Sayantani feels it is important to know both sides of the story as a person may not get the whole picture of what had actually happened.

“Whatever a woman will say is not always true. A man should also get a chance to prove himself. Once facts are evaluated and the truth is out, then only one should judge someone.”

She says the television industry has a sound and safe culture.

“It has been a decade since I am a part of TV industry. I have not faced any kind of sad situation. Also, I don’t think any major issue has happened in the in TV industry, like Tanushree’s case. But if it is there, people should come out and speak about it.”

The former Bigg Boss participant said the only solution to evading sexual harassment incidents is a change in people’s mentality.

“On one hand, we are talking about women empowerment and on the other hand, we are harrasing them. What is this? No matter how many rules and protocols are being made for safe work culture everywhere, until there is no change in mentality, nothing will work out.

“Families should educate their son or daughter about moral values and there should be more awareness in society. Strong mindset is very important,” she added.

Sayantani also feels women must be brave enough to face each obstacle in their life.

“Women should not be afraid of anything. They should freely express what they want to say. They should not get pressurised by the society.”

The actress was in the capital to promote her upcoming mythological TV drama “Karn Sangini“, to be aired on StarPlus.