Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle, Rekha & Other B-Town Celebs Attend Krishna Raj Kapoor’s Prayer Meet

The Kapoor family here on Thursday organised a prayer meet for Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor, where a galaxy of stars and others from Bollywood were present.

Thespian Amitabh Bachchan arrived at the venue along with many other noted and eminent personalities from the film fraternity.

Singer Asha Bhosle, Rakesh Roshan, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Khan, Suzanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Sohail Khan, Juhi Chawla, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Priety Zinta, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon among many others graced the prayer meet to offer condolences and support to the grieving family.

Family members Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and others were also present.

The Kapoor family matriarch and widely respected Krishna Raj Kapoor, also lovingly known as Krishna aunty, died of a cardiac arrest on Monday.

She was mother to Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral on Monday was attended by Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aishwarya Rai, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and the entire Kapoor family, including grandchildren Armaan Jain.

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in America along with son Ranbir Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor, for treatment was unable to attend the funeral and the prayer meet.