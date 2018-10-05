Vivek Agnihotri BREAKS Silence On Tanushree Dutta’s Allegations: An Intent To Attract Publicity; Sues For Defamation

After Nana Patekar, now filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri finally breaks silence on the accusation of harassment made by Tanushree Dutta on him. On Thursday, Vivek tweeted a picture of press release by his lawyer, refuting all the allegations of Tanushree.

Vivek Agnihotri’s lawyer Nidhish Mehrotra has issued an official statement stating that filmmaker’s team has sued Dutta on the charge of defamation. And as per Vivek, the claims made by Tanushree are false, frivolous and vexatious and just for the sake of attracting publicity.

Statement tweeted by Vivek, read, “The allegations levelled against my client Mr Vivek Agnihotri by Ms Tanushree Dutta for misbehaviour and/or harassment are absolutely false, frivolous and vexatious. These allegations are deliberate and have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta against my client with malafide intentions.”

On Wednesday, Tanushree said in a statement that she has received legal notices from Agnihotri and Nana Patekar.

It all started when earlier in an interview with Zoom Tv, Tanushree Dutta made accusations on Nana Patekar for misbehaving and sexually harassing her while shooting, on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss during 2008. In another statement, she mentioned about an incident happened while shooting for movie Chocolate in 2005, which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. According to her, director asked her to remove clothes and give cues to Irrfan Khan, which never happened due to mediation from her co-stars Irrfan and Suniel Shetty.

While Tanushree got support on social media platforms and some celebs praised her courage for raising voice against exploitation, some questioned her silence for over 10 years.