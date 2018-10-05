R. Balki: “Use Power Of Entertainment To Convey Social Messages”

Bollywood filmmaker R. Balki, on the launch of the #FeedOurFuture campaign on Thursday, said films are a medium that can be used to address social issues and convey messages to the larger audience.

“I firmly believe the moment you start treating movies (as a means) to create social messages, it’s wrong. Movies are entertainment. You should use the power of entertainment to communicate social messages,” the PadMan director told the media here.

“Sometimes, the nobility of the cause overpowers the very reason people come to see movies, which is entertainment. In the process, if they (audience) are sensitized to something, then good. That’s the way I use the power of movies and never to thrust a message upon people. Cinema’s power is entertainment. Cinema as well advertising play a phenomenal role in making people think out of the box,” added the adman-turned-filmmaker.

UFO Moviez has announced its support for #FeedOurFuture, a new advertising campaign aimed at getting global cinema audiences to tackle global hunger by supporting the UN World Food Programme (WFP), which is fighting hunger worldwide. It was launched via a Facebook Live from Facebook’s office here.

The ad draws attention to the potential lost every time a child dies of hunger. It is supported by SAWA, the Global Cinema Advertising Association, and invites viewers to help end hunger with WFP’s ShareTheMeal app.

According to Balki, for such a campaign to sustain itself through very distinct ideas routinely, it’s important to have a relaunch every three to four months.

“The momentum should keep going so that it doesn’t get lost.”

Popular chef Vicky Ratnani, who has travelled the world and observed hunger and malnutrition closely, was also a part of the discussion.

He said: “More than no access to food, I see wastage of food. I think we need to take the more collaborative effort to resolve that issue where people are over-ordering food at restaurants and then wasting food. We as chefs are trying to come up with recipes that can use leftover food to make more food.

“On the other hand, I think food and cooking should be included in lifestyle skills for children from a young age so that they understand the value of food.”

Entrepreneur Ankit Kawatra, founder of Feeding India, said: “The inadequate access to food for a child not only affects their health but every aspect of their life. It includes education, livelihood, dignity and opportunity to dream and achieve some, and the list can go on.

“Since these kids are sent to work at trash yards by their parents for earning money and food, without understanding, they are getting into a vicious cycle to next generation poverty. Midday meals in schools are therefore not only offering them the opportunity to study so that they can become future employees and an earning member of the family, but also give them food that is giving them physical and mental growth,” he added.