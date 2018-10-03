Bigg Boss Day 16 Update: Karanvir-Deepak, Sreesanth-Romil & Neha-Saba Are Here To Give All The Masala You Craved For!

With the theme ‘Vichitra Jodi’, this season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss has everything that is vichitra (weird). From Anup Jalota breaking up with Jasleen Mathur over a petty task to Sreesanth threatening to leave the house over every small issue, looks like none of the contestant wants to let go off even one single opportunity to get what we simply call ‘footage’ and this is exactly what happened in today’s episode.

The episode started with announcement of a task was wherein the 5 singles and one partner from each jodi had to participate. The set up was made in the form of a volcano and upon every buzzer, the participants had to collect as many balls as they could (that came out of that volcano). It’s Bigg Boss, and for the uninitiated, stealing, getting aggressive, yelling, abusing, fighting were as obvious, done.

What’s to be noticed is the unnecessary fights that took place between Romil- Karanvir, Deepak-Karanvir, Sreesanth-Romil, Neha-Saba, which ofcourse were bound to happen whether it’s justified or not. Talking about the task, all the singles except Neha & Jasleen Mathur from the Jodis are out of the task till now. The jodis have mutually decided to make Saba- Somi, the captains. Also, keeping in mind the mutual dislike all jodis have for Saba-Somi, it will be interesting to see if they stick to their words, or will there be another twist in the story? Furthermore, the singles will be seen taking advantage of the same.

Tomorrow’s episode will see sparks between Saba-Neha & a massive catfight between Somi & the wild card entry Surbhi and trust us when we say this, It’s going to be crazy! We are super excited, how about you?

It seems as if the contestants this season are all charged up without the need of any battery, and all one of them have to do is just make the smallest wrong move and there you have, alot of masala coming in, which we’re sure the audience is enjoying!

Do You Think The Jodis will betray Saba-Somi in the end and choose some other jodi as the captain? Vote Below, RIGHT NOW!