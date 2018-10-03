The Journey Of Karma Trailer: Poonam Pandey Is HOT, But Shakti Kapoor?

The Journey Of Karma Trailer: A seductive glamour model and actress, Poonam Pandey is known for her hot videos, posts usually shared on YouTube and Instagram. She is very popular across social media platforms and knows how to grab eyeballs of followers. Pandey made a Bollywood debut with Nasha released in 2013.

Even though Nasha didn’t do well at box office, Poonam Pandey gained all attention for hot sequences. And With upcoming The Journey Of Karma, actress is back to seduce the audiences. Trailer of The Journey Of Karma just dropped in two days ago and it just looked like any other erotic thriller in which female lead is there just to showcase her hot bod with sultry sequences. It reminded us of Bollywood movies which are more of a skin show and over-the-top dialogues with cliched story-line. It was good to see Shakti Kapoor on screen but honestly, he could have chosen a better film.

As the trailer suggests, Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is playing her aged boyfriend in the film, which has lots of steamy scenes and bold visuals of Poonam Pandey’s mark. There was no hint or sound about the film earlier and now let us sees how far the lady’s hot content can push the film.

While daughter Shraddha Kapoor slowly carving up her career with hits like Stree and making space amongst big female stars in industry, Shakti kapoor is being trolled for doing this kind of movie at this age.

The Journey Of Karma is directed by Jagbir Dahiya and slated to release on 26th October 2018.