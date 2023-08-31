Less than a month ago, the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 took place, and it saw YouTuber Elvish Yadav take home the much-sort-after trophy. Six months before that, MC Stan was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 16. While the drama of both these BB shows is still fresh in our minds, news of Bigg Boss 17 – the 17th season of the Salman Khan-hosted show, has begun making headlines.

Since the last couple of days, names of potential BB17 contestants have begun circulating. And now, if reports are to be believed, the confirmed list with housemates’ names has been leaked online. Read on to know who will likely be part of the controversial house to keep us entertained for the next few months.

With reports suggesting that Bigg Boss 17 will introduce a ‘Couple vs Single’ theme, news has begun circulation with regards to who the makers have already approached. Bollywood Life reported that this list includes many celebrities, and few have been fixed so far. As per their article, the upcoming controversial reality show will have a mix of TV stars and YouTubers, including Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Udaariyaan’s Isha Malviya, YouTuber Harsh Beniwal and more. Read on to know who this leaked BB17 list suggests will be on the Salman Khan show.

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

As per the report, Pandya Store’s Shiva Pandya and Raavi Shah Pandya, aka Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushi, respectively, have been approached for Bigg Boss 17. The duo met on the sets of their Star Plus show and became friends before turning it into a wonderful relationship and dating.

Isha Malviya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Malviya (@isha__malviya)

As per reports, Udaariyaan’s Jasmine ‘Jazz’ Ahluwalia has been approached to participate in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17.

Mallika Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Singh (@mallika_singh_official_)

Mallika Singh – who played a variety of roles, including Devi Radha, Devi Lakshmi, Devi Sita, Devi Bhumi and more in Radha Krishna, is likely to be seen in BB17. Rumours are doing the rounds that she will be part of the show with her alleged boyfriend, Sumedh Mudgalkar.

Samarth Jurel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samarth Jurel (@samarthjurel)

Samarth Jurel – who gained fame and recognition for his role as Harsh in Maitre, has reportedly been approached and finalized to participate in the Salman Khan show. While the Zee TV show made him a household name, Samarth has also been part of Udaariyaan and Splitsvilla.

Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Pakhi and ACP Virat Chauhan, aka Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, are all set to be part of the Salman Khan-hosted show. According to an NDTV report, the reality show makers had approached Aishwarya on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 itself. It will be interesting to see this reel-to-real-life couple participation in BB17.

Twinkle Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Arora (@thetwinklearora)

Another Udaariyaan star whom the makers of Bigg Boss have approached is actress Twinkle Arora. The actress, who plays Alia – aka Nehmat’s daughter on Udaariyaan- is rumoured to be quitting the Colors show to be part of Bigg Boss 17.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar (@beatking_sumedh)

Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, who is well-known for playing Shushim in Chakravarti Ashoka Samrat and Lord Krishna in RadhaKrishn, will be seen entering Bigg Boss 17.

Harsh Beniwal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harsh KUKKU Beniwal (@harshbeniwal)

As per another NDTV report, YouTuber Harsh Beniwal will reportedly be part of Salman Kahn’s controversial reality show. He reportedly even shared the logo of Bigg Boss on his Instagram story, hinting towards giving his nod for the show.

Anurag Doval

Another YouTuber who will reported by part of Bigg Boss 17 is Anurag Doval. His name was also tossed around as a potential Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, but unfortunately, he couldn’t be part of it. Let’s see if this time things work out for him.

Sourav Joshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sourav joshi (@souravjoshivlogs)

A third YouTuber, Sourav Joshi, will also be a likely candidate to enter Salman Khan’s reality show, as per reports.

The site also noted that the list with all the confirmed contestant names for Bigg Boss 17 will be locked by Sunday. The BB17 housemates will then sign their contracts and seal the deal. With the show’s premiere pushed to mid-October, it’s to be seen when the makers begin with the promotions and unveiling who will be in the controversial house.

