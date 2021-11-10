In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, contestants will face the challenge announced by Bigg Boss for entering into the VIP Zone. Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and others try their best to convince Umar Riaz to take them to the aforementioned zone.

Any contestant looking to enter the finale must become a ‘VIP member’ of the house. Of course, Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian claim to be deserving VIP members. Vishal even says, “I am a very strong player in this game”, while Karan asserts that he is willing to enter the zone.

Also, there is a special moment inside the house when Karan Kundrra gifts a necklace to Tejasswi Prakash and in fact, ties it around her neck. On the other side, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat can be seen dancing together.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Afsana Khan has made an exit from the show. A promo was released yesterday which witnessed the singer lose her calm and witness a mental breakdown. Things got serious when she took a knife in her hand. Owing to it all, she has left the house.

Afsana Khan got into a physical fight with Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15. The singer decided to take the step after losing in the VIP task and getting backstabbed by her friends Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Nishant Bhat. This has led to her ouster from the house.

On the other hand, Raqesh Bapat had to leave the house on medical emergency as well. Reportedly, he suffered pain due to kidney stones and is currently hospitalised. Reports suggest that he will be back after his treatment!

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

