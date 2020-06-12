While the lockdown hasn’t yet come to an end completely, Bigg Boss has started hitting the headlines for its 14th season. After the super success of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13, there was no doubt that the makers will come up with next season. But guess what, the work is already in progress!

The latest update about Bigg Boss 14 is that reportedly Humari Bahu Silk Actor Zaan Khan has been approached by the makers to be a part of the controversial reality show.

Zaan Khan has been in the limelight lately for voicing up against the makers of the daily soap regarding non-payment issues. A source has told ETimes, “Besides the fact that Zaan is in the news for talking about pending dues, he had also participated in the second season of Splitsvilla. We usually rope in a Splitsvilla face every year and this time around, he seemed to be a perfect choice. We are in talks with him and hope that the deal will materialise.”

Now that’s interesting!

Earlier talking about the whole non-payment issue with the daily soap makers, Zaan Khan had told BT that the shoot of the show commenced in April last year. The show went on air a month later and bid adieu in November. However, he added that the unit members have received payments for just 15 days and all of them have been waiting for dues to be cleared since June 2019. He also said that some members of the cast are finding it difficult to make ends meet since the industry has come to a standstill.

