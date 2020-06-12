Tillotama Shome: “Beyond Putting Clothes In A Washing Machine, Men Please Help”

Actress Tillotama Shome strongly feels that household chores shouldn’t be done just by women.

“My husband returned after 6 months. He walked home, with me on urgent calls. He cooked for me, cleaned for me, so I could work non stop. Beyond putting clothes in a washing machine, men please help, if you are not. #ShareTheLoad,” Tillotama tweeted.

On the work front, Tillotama is currently seen in the digitally-released film, “Chintu Ka Birthday“, which also features Vinay Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Reginald Barnes, Nate Scholz, Vedant Raj Chibber, Bisha Chaturvedi, Khalid Massou and Mir Mehroos.

The story of the film revolves around a six-year-old named Chintu, whose expatriate family is stuck in Iraq around the time of Saddam Hussein’s fall.

