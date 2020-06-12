Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar who is quite active on Instagram with over a whopping 1 million followers, never fails to turn heads with adorable pictures and videos of her family. Namrata, yesterday shared a ‘spooky’ video featuring none other than her daughter Sitara.

Namrata Shirodkar along with the video also addressed her daughter as a ‘little brat’, as her caption read, ” Conjuring in the house 👻 Voila !! It’s only my little brat ♥️♥️♥️😂😂😂😂 #spookytime.”

In the video, one gets to see Sitara’s face covered with her hair walking in a slow-motion with a monochrome filter and scary music in the backdrop.

Fans in the comment had a hearty laugh, as they commented with laughing emojis. Also, many found Sitara quite cute and adorable in her innocent yet scary act.

A couple of days ago, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram, where she shared the video of Sitara grooving to the beats of “Bom diggy” from the film “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.

In the video, Sitara can be seen dressed in a white striped top and black pants. She is seen doing the hook step of the number, picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.

Meanwhile talking about Sitara’s dad Mahesh Babu, the Telugu heartthrob who kickstarted the year on a good note by delivering a super hit with Sarileru Neekevvaru, is in news all over for his upcoming projects. Post lockdown, Mahesh will kickstart Geetha Govindam maker Prasuram’s directorial, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

