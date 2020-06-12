Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Uses THIS Face Mask & It’s An Easily Accessible Beauty Hack Amid Lockdown!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a timeless beauty. The Miss World 1994 made her foray into films with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar and there was no looking back. But one thing that fans have always be in awe of her, is her luminous skin. Many feel that she’s nothing less than a barbie doll. But what’s the secret to her beauty? Scroll below to know.

It is widely known that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan believes in hydrating herself well. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also uses homemade masks. She swears by gram flour and that has always worked wonders for her. In fact, other Bollywood actress have confessed to using that home ingredient too multiple times. But that’s not the secret that we’re talking about here.

Maintaining a title like Miss World comes with a price. You need to keep your body, skin maintained at any given time. Furthermore, Aishwarya is also one of the best Bollywood actresses that we have in the Industry. She might do lesser films now, but her aura even today is equally charismatic.

The actress once revealed that she uses cucumber juice as a face mask. For the unversed, Cucumber is beneficial for skin in multiple ways. First of all, it hydrates which really helps dull skin. It is also a saviour for people having acne-prone skin. If that isn’t it, many actresses even use it to reduce puffiness on their face during early morning shoots. Cost-effective and easily accessible, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, the gram flour paste that we were earlier talking about includes turmeric, and a little raw milk. A paste of the three works wonders for the skin.

So alike Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, why don’t you go try these Ghar Ka Nuskha? Share the results with us in the comment section below.

