Want A Goddess Skin Like Jennifer Aniston? Here’s Her Super-Easy Beauty Regime

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame with the much-loved sitcom FRIENDS. The Morning Show actress’ character of Rachel Green is still one of the most stylish and fashionista characters in Hollywood. Remember the ‘Rachel cut’? That came like a wave in the world and everyone wanted to look perfect just like her.

Jennifer Aniston is one of those celebrities who believe in ‘Less is more’. From her makeup to hairstyles, everything is on fleet about the Murder Mystery actress.

The Friends actress turned 51 this years but doesn’t look a day beyond 31. Agree or not?

Jennifer Aniston swears by these 7 rituals in her skincare and haircare regime, take down points ladies:

The Morning Show actress washes her face with ice-cold water in the morning to really wake her skin up. In an interview with Vogue, Jennifer Aniston once revealed “Get a bowl of ice water and splash your face 25 times. It’s an old school trick that Joan Crawford used to do—it just wakes your skin up.”

With hectic schedules, it’s difficult to maintain skin’s overall health and thus Jennifer swears by Infrared sessions. In an interview with Shape, Jennifer Aniston revealed, “I have an infrared sauna that I fell in love with. My friend Courteney Cox-you may know her-had a portable infrared sauna that you go into. It kind of looks like a little igloo. It’s such a game-changer in terms of your skin detoxification and cell rejuvenation. So that I do a couple times a week right after I do the gym. I’ve noticed a real change in my energy, and my sleep, and my skin.”

Jennifer Aniston loves minimal makeup. We have never really seen the Morning Show actress donning heavy makeup. In an interview with Marie Claire, Jen revealed “I like to keep my daytime makeup really minimal. A pinky nude lip, a coat of mascara and maybe some cream blush.” The Friends actress also revealed if she could carry only five things in her bag it would be “Mascara, lip balm, a good lipstick. I like Charlotte Tilbury’s Lipstick in Penelope Pink, Clé de Peau Beauté concealer and a rollerball of one of my fragrances.”

The Bruce Almighty actress is super gentle with her hair. In a conversation with Marie Claire, Jen revealed she doesn’t use too much heat styling or air drying her hair on a regular basis.

Aniston is a great believer of ‘Self-care’ and practises it like on a regular basis. In an interview with Shape, the Friends actress revealed that “I usually do a little mini-facial time where I just give myself a good scrub and use a mask.”

For great skin, a lot depends on your diet. Jennifer Aniston swapped her morning coffee with celery juice and the results have been life-changing. In an interview with Allure, the Morning Show actress revealed “In the last year, I’ve been doing celery juice first thing in the morning, but you have to wait for a half-hour [to eat], so that’s when the meditation happens. I have to force myself not to go right to my coffee.”

Aniston believes in using organic products and not put too much of chemicals on the face. She has always been an admirer of the Aveeno brand and swears by their products too.

So, here’s all that you needed to know about Jennifer Aniston’s skin and hair care regime.

