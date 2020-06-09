Kristen Stewart AVOIDS This Important Step During Makeup Every Single Time!

Kristen Stewart has flawless skin. In fact, there’s a whole different glow that radiates through her skin. She marked her breakthrough performance with Twilight. The vampire franchise starred Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner in lead.

From 2008 to date, has there been a time when we have seen Kristen Stewart in a non-appealing avatar? Be it her casual outings or red carpet looks, she manages to turn heads every single time. But Kristen Stewart alike all of us do not follow the usual makeup routine. In fact, she does not even apply one of the most important products. Can you guess what it is?

During an interview with Byrdie, the Twilight actress revealed that she loves to moisturize her skin. She believes it is really important to put moisturizers in adequate amounts to ensure that glow on your face, with or without makeup.

“My biggest thing is to keep my face hydrated and healthy with a lot of moisturizers. I use creams from Dermalogica and Dr. Hauschka,” shared the Charlie’s Angels actress.

However, when it comes to the foundation – it’s a big no-no for Kristen Stewart. Yes, that one product that women feel gives them the perfect base, is something that beauty avoids.

Talking about the same, she said, “I don’t ever use foundation.” Kristen rather opts for tinted moisturizers, “I’ve been using BareMinerals’ Tinted Moisturizer; it’s the lightest one I’ve found.”

But the best part is yet to come. Kristen Stewart believes in going funky with her red carpet looks. She even took a funny jibe at celebrities who opt for going ‘pretty.’

“I like doing something cool on the red carpet. So many people go for pretty—and that’s pretty boring,” shared the diva.

Albeit, we’re still stuck at the fact that she doesn’t like foundations. What is your take on it?

