Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh On Her Mother’s Reaction To Rape Attempt Story: “She Didn’t Eat For 3 Days”

Arti Singh who was seen on Bigg Boss 13 earlier was one of the strongest contestants on the show. The actress kept herself away from arguments, fights and still managed to reach the finale with other 4 contestants. However, Arti did have some lows during her Bigg Boss journey as well. She opened up about the rape attempt that was made on her by her servant.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Arti was asked about the incident and how her mother reacted to it. She revealed that her mom did not eat food for three days and was on the phone all the time. Arti’s mom even asked her brother Krushna Abhishek to get her out of the house.

Arti told Pinkvilla, “Everyone was very worried. My mom didn’t eat for three days and was on phone calls with everyone. She even asked Krushna to get me out of the house as he knows people in the channel.” Arti also revealed that her mom was upset and expected her not to go into details about the incident on national television.

Earlier, Krushna also said something similar when asked about the incident. Krushna felt that she said a little too much in the emotional flow. Responding to this, Arti said, “I know Krushna has said I said a bit too much in the flow. But the attempt happened and he was taken aback when I told him word to word about it. I just wanted to share that it happens with almost everyone. I am glad, touchwood, it did not happen. But it was an attempt and I was saved as I jumped.”

Earlier, Krushna took to Instagram and shared a funny video of Arti after she returned home. In the video, he is seen showing his fans what the situation is ever since Arti has returned home. The video shows Arti trying to have some rest in Krushna’s arms as he asks her to have her meal.

