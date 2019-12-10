Bigg Boss 13: WHAT?? Sidharth Shukla Spent Two Years In Rehab? Find Out

Sidharth Shukla has been making headlines ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. He has been playing violently inside the house despite warnings by the man himself, Salman Khan. Sidharth was also making headlines for his budding romance with his ex co-star and fellow housemate, Rashami Desai.

Last time when Sidharth lost his cool and got involved in a physical fight with Asim, Salman warned him to behave himself otherwise he will not get to work with anyone in the industry after the show. Sidharth is living in the secret room with Paras Chhabra right now and is having a blast looking at the activities of other housemates.

According to a report by Spotboye, Rashami and Hindustani Bhau was discussing Sidharth’s mental health and that he has been in rehab for two years. Speaking with Rashami, Bhau said, “I do not like Sidharth Shukla. I have heard he spent two years in rehab.” Replying to the same, Rashami said, “Even I have heard the same.” She neither denied nor confirmed the news.

Talking about his weird behaviour, Rashami has already revealed that it was difficult to work Sidharth because of his anger issues to which, Bhau said, “What weird attitude is this? How will it help him in his career?”

Well, this isn’t the first time when Sidharth’s rehab thing has come out in public. His Dil Se DIl Tak co-star, actor Kunal Verma had told the Times of India in 2018: “He is an unprofessional maniac and a psycho. I think he needs psychiatric treatment again. I heard he had gone to rehab once and I think he needs to visit it again.”

Tell us in the comments section below on what do you think about Sidharth’s behaviour in the house with fellow housemates.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!