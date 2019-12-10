Anushka Sharma’s Contemporary Red Carpet Look Is For All The Modern Brides Out There!

Anushka Sharma is one of the most elegant and classy actresses in Bollywood industry right now. She was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film didn’t do great at the box office but their performances wasn’t just applauded by their fans but critics as well.

Now, Anushka Sharma is making heads turn with her red carpet looks lately. Last night she wore a contemporary outfit to Vogue Powerlist 2019. Anushka wore a statement-making ensemble by Anamika Khanna.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress’ outfit was beautifully layered and that’s what added the extra glam to the entire look.

She wore green flare pants and styled it with a black blouse kind of bralette inside. She also wore a cape inside which was gorgeously printed in monochrome colours, touching the floors. It was further layered with an embellished jacket with square cuts on it.

She accessorised her look with subtle makeup. She donned smokey eyes with golden and black hues and nude lips with it. She then paired it with big silver statement earrings. Her highlighter and contouring was so on fleek.





She completed the look with black pumps and looked chic.

