Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar Opens Up About Why She Choose Deepika Padukone Over Alia Bhatt!

Meghna Gulzar has had a very successful collaboration with Alia Bhatt in Raazi. So when Meghna choose to do a film as sensitive as Chhapaak with Deepika Padukone and not with Alia, it came as a surprise to all. However, Meghna has a valid explanation for the same.

Speaking about her reasons for choosing DP over Alia, Meghna has been quoted by Spotboye saying, “The thing is you don’t cast someone because of a successful collaboration. You cast for a film because of the suitability of the actor to the character. That is the most important. The physicality of the actor and character must match.”

Further revealing the reasons for why she felt Deepika was the perfect choice for essaying the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Meghna said, “Two reasons- first, the challenge of the character, in terms of performance and second, her physicality. When I saw Laxmi’s pictures before the attack, it was only Deepika’s face that came to my mind. I go by instinct completely, so I met her. She said she was looking for something light, but this subject is too compelling for her to pass on. I was so overwhelmed that it was very spontaneous for her as well to come onboard.”

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, Chhapaak is slated to release on the 10th of January 2020 and is backed by Fox Star Studios. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

