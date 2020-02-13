Bigg Boss 13: Was Rashami Desai Really Bankrupt As Claimed By Arhaan Khan? Truth REVEALED

A lot of noise was made when Arhaan Khan claimed that Rashami Desai was bankrupt during his stint on Bigg Boss 13. To this, the actress silently agreed but eyebrows were raised. Although her family members including brother Gaurav Desai, and mother denied the claim, one wondered if it was her relationship with Khan that made her comply. However, looks like the truth is out now.

Amidst all the controversies surrounding Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai’s relation, her manager has now come out in the open to quash all of the actor’s claims. Furthermore, with all the legitimate reasons, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress’ manager has also claimed that if Rashami sits at home today, she has enough finances to afford her living for the next 10 years.

It all happened when Rashami’s mother along with her manager, Santosh, was celebrating the actress’ birthday outside the Bigg Boss house with the media persons. When asked about the ‘bankrupt’ remark, her manager opened up about her financial status in a conversation with Pinkvilla saying, “Rashami and I have been working with each other since 2013. About bankruptcy, even if Rashami stops working today, for the next 10 years she cannot get bankrupt. For someone who owns a flat in a high-end building in a Mumbai, has four more vehicles. The time which Arhaan mentioned (where she allegedly was bankrupt), she owned two luxurious cars which were on her own. Yes, I can say that she was in a space where she wasn’t working on Television. She was not getting her big monthly cheques. You can say that she took a break of 4-5 months which every actor takes which was her choice. Despite that she had been doing events. She is the queen of events from the world of Television. She finds herself well even during her sabbatical.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is just 2 days away from its finale. How do you feel will win this season?

